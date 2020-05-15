Vicus Capital Has $7.93 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.72% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,660,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,239,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 248,497 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 553.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 347,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 294,366 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. 143,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,474. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

