Vicus Capital Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $121.55. 1,011,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

