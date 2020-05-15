Vicus Capital Invests $3.22 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,108,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,002,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.71. 7,225,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,126,556. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $125.30 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

