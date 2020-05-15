Vicus Capital Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vicus Capital owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,380,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,773,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,792,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.92. 1,064,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,830. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

