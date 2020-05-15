Vicus Capital Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,889,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,086,238. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

