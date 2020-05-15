Vicus Capital Reduces Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.