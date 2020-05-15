Vicus Capital Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,727 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 819,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 425,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,829,071 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75.

