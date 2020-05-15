Vicus Capital Sells 17,677 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,677 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CMC Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.47. 1,256,673 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85.

