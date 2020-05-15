Vicus Capital Sells 21,596 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC now owns 520,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,259. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

