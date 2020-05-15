VIDY (VIDY) Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $642,357.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.82 or 0.03437711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030916 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

