Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Viewray has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.37% and a negative net margin of 139.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

