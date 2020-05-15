Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) EVP Sells $114,416.35 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $114,416.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VIR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 1,146,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,043. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,365,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000.

Several brokerages have commented on VIR. Barclays upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

