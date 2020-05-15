Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

NYSE VIR traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $30.06. 26,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $516,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.