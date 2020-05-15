Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is New York State Common Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,727,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Visa worth $761,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,030 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $179.02 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

