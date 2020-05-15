Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,534. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,074,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 354,178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 101.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 267,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 52.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 163,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.