Vitae Price Reaches $1.68 on Major Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00017854 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $32.69 million and $365,706.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

