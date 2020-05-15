Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $11.78 EPS

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.60) by $11.78, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Viveve Medical stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,340. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viveve Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.65.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.