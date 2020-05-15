Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2020 – Vivint Smart Home had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

5/3/2020 – Vivint Smart Home had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

4/25/2020 – Vivint Smart Home had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

4/18/2020 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

3/31/2020 – Vivint Smart Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $23.00 to $14.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Vivint Smart Home is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2020 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of VVNT opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 0.11. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CRO Todd M. Santiago acquired 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,635.95. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 372,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,007.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $243,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,245.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,302 shares of company stock worth $588,631 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

