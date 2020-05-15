Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.16% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,694,000 after acquiring an additional 414,803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 49,768 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.24. 205,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,858. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

