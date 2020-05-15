VouchForMe Reaches Market Capitalization of $282,407.47 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $282,407.47 and approximately $18,733.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02001244 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00169105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

