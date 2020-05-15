Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Voya Financial worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA opened at $40.41 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.