Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Shares Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 1,047.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,660 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd during the fourth quarter worth $4,017,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 376,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period.

NYSE IDE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.24. 41,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

