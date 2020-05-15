Voyager Token (VGX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,638.00

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $110,638.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00043324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.48 or 0.03474523 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030981 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io.

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.