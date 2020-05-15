Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 9,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, Director John G. Boss bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $51,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,333.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Boss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $408,100. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 277,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 165,178 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

