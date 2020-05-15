Wabash National’s (WNC) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

WNC stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $430.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Boss bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Boss bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,345. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $408,100. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

