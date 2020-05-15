WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of WABCO worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WABCO by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WABCO by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,519,000 after acquiring an additional 696,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,548,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO during the first quarter valued at about $44,946,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WABCO by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after acquiring an additional 310,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBC opened at $135.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.75. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $117.20 and a one year high of $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. Equities analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

