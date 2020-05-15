WABCO Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WBC)

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,531 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,741% compared to the typical volume of 37 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WABCO by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,269,000 after buying an additional 1,166,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,519,000 after purchasing an additional 696,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,676,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,205,000 after purchasing an additional 223,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,590,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBC traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $136.45. 1,647,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,451. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WABCO has a fifty-two week low of $117.20 and a fifty-two week high of $136.45.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that WABCO will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

