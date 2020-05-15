Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €15.50 ($18.02) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

WAC has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.10 ($17.56).

Shares of WAC stock opened at €10.85 ($12.62) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.78 and a 200 day moving average of €13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a 1-year high of €25.26 ($29.37).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

