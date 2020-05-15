Wafra Inc. Acquires 106,582 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,582 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Shares of C traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,482,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877,164. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

