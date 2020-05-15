Wafra Inc. Acquires 73,740 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,740 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries makes up about 2.0% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.48% of Mohawk Industries worth $26,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,163,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,733,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,950,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $76.58. 563,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

