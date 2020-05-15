Wafra Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,996,000. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $278.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.10. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

