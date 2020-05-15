Wafra Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

HON traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.41. 4,660,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

