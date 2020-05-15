Wafra Inc. Buys 167,559 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 117.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,559 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 209,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. 10,418,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.