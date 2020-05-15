Wafra Inc. Buys 30,057 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,371 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 1.6% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Splunk worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.19. 1,265,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,166. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,908,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,453 shares of company stock valued at $13,024,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.18.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.