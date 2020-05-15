Wafra Inc. Buys Shares of 244,712 Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,000. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.08. 2,397,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

