Wafra Inc. Buys Shares of 661,495 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.7% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,770,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

