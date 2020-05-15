Wafra Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,373.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,243.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,327.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

