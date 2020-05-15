Wafra Inc. Has $17.69 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 32.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 64.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 271,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 206,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.85. 939,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,739. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

