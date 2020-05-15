Wafra Inc. Has $22.81 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wafra Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for 1.7% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wafra Inc. owned 0.27% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

