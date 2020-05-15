Wafra Inc. Invests $11.62 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

BABA traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $203.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The company has a market cap of $518.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

