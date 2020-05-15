Wafra Inc. Invests $38.54 Million in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,721,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,536,000. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 2.9% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wafra Inc. owned 0.43% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 54.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 407.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,806,000 after buying an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 49,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. 5,873,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,324. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -957.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

