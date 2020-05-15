Wafra Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $18.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.63. 24,657,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,374,089. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $340.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.79.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

