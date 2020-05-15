Wafra Inc. Raises Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Wafra Inc. grew its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,178 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 1.9% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wafra Inc. owned 0.29% of Pinterest worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 397.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 285,270 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 78.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,938,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,251,000 after buying an additional 1,191,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 178.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,037,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after buying an additional 664,338 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,729,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,393,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.77. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $1,062,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,404.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,540,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,850 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.