Wafra Inc. Sells 132,070 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Wafra Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,070 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DLR traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,144. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.51. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.