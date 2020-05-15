Wafra Inc. Sells 17,851 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Wafra Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,851 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.6% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total value of $600,011.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,295 shares of company stock worth $100,435,066. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

NOW traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.46. 2,502,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $388.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

