Wafra Inc. Sells 27,781 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wafra Inc. lessened its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,781 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after buying an additional 229,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,067,000 after buying an additional 139,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.15. 1,305,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,089. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

