Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 7,480,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,423. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.