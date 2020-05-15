Waltonchain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.09 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and $6.09 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002784 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Allbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.43 or 0.02093042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00069786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,788 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance, Cobinhood, COSS, Bithumb, Huobi, Coinnest, HitBTC, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

