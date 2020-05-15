Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.13 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $20.13 million and $1.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Huobi and Bitbns. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004954 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

