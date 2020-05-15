Warburg Research Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €56.50 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €56.50 ($65.70) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €60.50 ($70.35) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €64.10 ($74.53) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.16. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 12 month high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

